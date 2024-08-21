Clueless: Alicia Silverstone "alive and well" after eating a "mildly poisonous" fruit she found

By Stephen Iervolino

Alicia Silverstone is a famous actress, but it's obvious she was never a Girl Scout. If she had been, she'd know not to eat strange fruit one comes across in the wild.

However, that's apparently what she did, according to a video on Instagram.

On Monday, the avowed vegan star posted a video of a fruit she came across in a garden on a London street, saying, "OK, I've discovered something that I can't figure out what it is and I need your help," adding it looks like a "tomahto."

"I just bit into this because it was on the street, and we were discussing whether it was a tomato. It's definitely not because look at these leaves," she said, aiming her phone camera through a fence.

Internet sleuths quickly identified the plant as a solanum pseudocapsicum, which bears the poisonous fruit known as the Jerusalem or Christmas cherry.

Silverstone later followed her post with another stating, "Alive and well! Don't worry… I didn't swallow."

Apart from the potentially hazardous practice of eating strange fruit, others just thought it was rude. "[Y]ou think it's respectful to take something out of someones [sic] garden without their consent?? Where are your manners?" one respondent griped.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

