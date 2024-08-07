Chucking The Chicken

I lost power overnight Sunday into Monday, and it was long enough that I knew it was time to clean out the fridge and freezer. The only upside was since I was out of town on vacation I didn’t have anything fresh in the fridge. The freezer is another matter. Chicken, seafood....all gone.

So how long is it safe to keep food when the power has gone out and when do you dump it? Our friends at 10 Tampa Bay Weather has some excellent advice. Bobby Deskins has some food safety hacks, and if you keep this list from foodsafety.gov; it’s an easy way to make the decision. When in doubt, throw it out.

It’s another good reason to keep your hurricane supply kit stocked with non-perishable food items (and don’t eat the Pop Tarts!). It’s just the start of the season, and a good way to avoid a trip to the ER.

