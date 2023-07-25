A Christmas Feeling To Kick Off The Weekend

Okay, so there may not be actual snow, but it’s the feeling you get when it’s time to celebrate Christmas in July for St Joseph Children’s Hospital! Friday marks the 15th annual fundraiser with a goal of $150,000. My personal goal is to be there and take all your generous donations from 5:30 am to 1 pm as I do the show live, right in the circle in front on the hospital. So if you can stop before work or on your lunch hour, please come by with things a child in the hospital would be incredibly happy to have like toys, tablets or cash donations so the Child Life team can continue to offer diversions like art, music and yoga therapies. If you’d like to make your donation now, it’s simple couple of clicks on the Dove app at @1055thedove. See you there!

For the kid in all of us this weekend, Tampa Bay Comic Con takes over the Tampa Convention Center Friday through Sunday with some very cool celebrity guests that so far include Sean Astin, Elijah Wood and Dominic Monaghan from “Lord of the Rings,” and from “Encino Man” Pauley Shore. Show hours and ticket info are here.

Jurassic Quest is also back at the Florida State Fairgrounds Thursday through Sunday. To enjoy some one-on-one time with life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, get your tickets and more info here.

Keeping the dino theme going, you might want to check out BeerFest 2023 to help our friends at the Tampa Theater with a Jurassic Park theme so the Indiana Jones look is a must. It takes a few bucks to keep a 97 year old theater looking this good, so for tickets for Saturday night’s event, take care of your order here. It begins at 7 pm at 711 N Franklin Street.

Music this weekend comes from John Fogerty at the Sound in Clearwater Saturday night, with tickets available here. It’s one of the coolest new places to check out a show, and enjoy dinner, drinks or coffee along Cleveland Street to support local businesses.

Don’t forget about our Pet of the Week waiting for that furever home at Pinellas County Animal Services. There are many pets waiting, and since it’s kitten season, a LOT are waiting. Come over and fall in love with a new family member at Pinellas County Animal Services at 12450 Ulmerton Rd in Largo, and log on to PinellasCounty.org/AnimalServices. You can also find them on Facebook @PinellasCountyAnimalServices. The shelter is open from 9 AM - 6 PM Monday- Friday and 9 AM - 1 PM on Saturdays. *Closed on July 4th. All pets come vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped.

Coming up next week, make a note to join Kristy Knight and bring along school supplies to donate to our Tampa Bay School Supply Drive at the Achieva Credit Union in Palm Harbor. If you can’t make it just click here and take care of a donation. Thanks!

