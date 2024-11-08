Christmas Coffee Hacks

coffee

By Ann Kelly

I love a good peppermint mocha. Just not a fan of too many pumps of syrup - or the price, of course. But now that Starbucks has officially released the Kracken, sorry, the holiday menu, will you or won’t you?

Starbucks Holiday Menu

My hack is a good quality hot cocoa mix, a few pumps of a sugar free syrup or a good stir with a candy cane or just crumbling it up and dropping it in.

But I’d love to know how you’re going to save a few bucks, but still allow for a pup cup now and then. Tell me at ann.kelly@cmg.com and I’ll share!

