Chris Hemsworth talks to 'British GQ' about this life, career, marriage and whether there will be more Thor

Ahead of the June 16 Netflix release of his sequel to one of the biggest hits in the streaming service's history, Extraction, Chris Hemsworth sat down with British GQ for a wide-ranging conversation.

The 39-year-old Australian actor says he's happily "unemployed," enjoying downtime after a "busy 10 years."

In that time, he shot eight Marvel movies, the original Extraction — written by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame co-director Joe Russo — and its sequel, and other high-profile projects.

Of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he called criticism from the likes of Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino "super depressing." He says, "There goes two of my heroes I won't work with. I guess they're not a fan of me."

Instead, he's "thankful" the franchise kept people going to the movies. "Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don't know."

Hemsworth adds, "I don't love when we start scrutinising each other when there's so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts." He added the two filmmakers are "still my heroes, and in a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them."

The actor played any possible future as Thor close to his well-defined chest, but suggested it's possible. "But I really wanna do some other stuff for a while."

Hemsworth also shared of the near-fatal snowplow accident suffered by fellow Avenger Jeremy Renner: "None of us really knew how serious it was, I think anything like that, it's an immediate realization of 'Wow, any of us can go at any minute.'"

He also said of his marriage to actress Elsa Pataky, "Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness - everything that she has given me over the years ... I couldn't have done any of the things I've done without it."

