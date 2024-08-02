Chris Hemsworth teases fans that he knows 'Deadpool' "secret"

One tiny, tear-filled cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine has had fans — and according to the movie, Deadpool himself — wondering what it could mean.

The scene in question comes via a screen at the Time Variance Authority in the beginning of the film: Ryan Reynolds' character is getting an eyeful of what the heroes of Marvel's Cinematic Universe have been up to while he was starring in movies for 20th Century Fox, when he catches a glimpse of something that hasn't happened yet.

In the snippet, Chris Hemsworth's Thor is cradling the head of a badly injured Deadpool and crying over the Merc with a Mouth — but back in the present, Pool is told he wasn't supposed to see that.

"Why was Thor crying?!" becomes a running joke in the film and has become a hashtag since the movie's record debut.

Reynolds showed a photo of the moment on social media, teasing, "I know why Thor was crying. I can't unknow it."

Hemsworth reposted the photo in reply on Thursday, adding, "I can keep secrets too" and a "Shh" emoji.

