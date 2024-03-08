Chill Out With Beer, Bourbon and BBQ

Bay Area Renaissance Festival 3.9.19

Need an event that includes good food, music and the chance to chill on a Saturday? It’s the Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival back in Curtis Hixon Park Saturday from noon - 6 pm. For the tenth year, you can taste over 60 beers, 40 brands of bourbon, and enough barbeque to send you home happy. Click the link above for ticket info.

beer, bourbon, bbq

It’s the final weekend at the Florida Strawberry Festival, and Foreigner will be on the main stage tonight. The Festival wraps up Sunday in Plant City, with plenty of the legendary strawberry shortcake and more.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival

The Bay Area Renaissance Festival is back in Dade City, and runs through March 31st with different themes each weekend. The Festival Grounds are at 12838 Auton Road and we can help with more information when you click here.

Ann Kelly at the 2018 Bay Area Renaissance Festival! Ann Kelly at the 2018 Bay Area Renaissance Festival!

What are you up to, and what should I be telling everyone about? Let me know at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com.

Ann-Ventures


©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!