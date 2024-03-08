Chill Out With Beer, Bourbon and BBQ

Need an event that includes good food, music and the chance to chill on a Saturday? It’s the Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival back in Curtis Hixon Park Saturday from noon - 6 pm. For the tenth year, you can taste over 60 beers, 40 brands of bourbon, and enough barbeque to send you home happy. Click the link above for ticket info.

beer, bourbon, bbq

It’s the final weekend at the Florida Strawberry Festival, and Foreigner will be on the main stage tonight. The Festival wraps up Sunday in Plant City, with plenty of the legendary strawberry shortcake and more.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival

The Bay Area Renaissance Festival is back in Dade City, and runs through March 31st with different themes each weekend. The Festival Grounds are at 12838 Auton Road and we can help with more information when you click here.

Ann Kelly at the 2018 Bay Area Renaissance Festival! Ann Kelly at the 2018 Bay Area Renaissance Festival!

What are you up to, and what should I be telling everyone about? Let me know at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com.

Ann-Ventures





©2024 Cox Media Group