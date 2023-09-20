Charli and Dixie D'Amelio tease "most exciting season yet" of 'The D'Amelio Show'

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio and the whole family are back for a new season of The D'Amelio Show, premiering Wednesday on Hulu. So what can we expect from the new season?

"Lots of fun, lots of drama. A lot of family, a lot of tears," Dixie teases to ABC Audio.

For Charli, it's the "most exciting season yet ... just with accomplishments and great things going on. And also a lot of growth from everyone in the family."

Although there’s a lot of tears, their lives don’t feel as dramatic to them as it looks on TV.

"It's so chill," Dixie shares, adding that the sisters hang out, order food, and go to bed. "But watching it on TV, I’m like, I don't think all this happened. Where was this? Why are we yelling at each other?"

"It’s such like a weird thing because even if, like, you're feeling good, you're thinking of like, Oh my God, there's a million people in my house right now," the 22-year-old adds. "Like, there's a mess here and there's so much going on. You're always like a little more tense being on camera. And then it's like, Oh, talk about this. And it's like, Oh, now I'm annoyed."

Likewise, Charli says she doesn’t feel like she deals with a lot of drama, though she knows it looks that way.

"Even just like certain buttons being pushed through, like questions like, you know, even if you don't mean to come across a certain way, sometimes it just does," the 19-year-old explains. "And that's something that you have to live with, knowing that this stuff is going to be on TV."

