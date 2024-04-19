Changes Coming To Westshore Plaza

Tampa City Council approved a plan last night that will allow developers to recreate Westshore Plaza and turn it into a “mixed-use” space that will include retail, housing, medical and entertainment areas among others. Residents in the area do have concerns over increased traffic. For now though, there’s no construction timeline.

Recall alert Trader Joe's has announce a recall of basil. (Trader Joe's)

If you bought basil at Trader Joe’s it’s under recall in Florida for the 2.5-ounce clamshell-style plastic containers. 29 states are affected by the recall, and you can take it back to the store for a full refund. If you need to know more call Trader Joe’s at (626) 599-3817 or email customer service here.

The Tampa Bay Lighting head to Sunrise this weekend for the first round of NHL playoff action. The puck drops at 12:30 pm Sunday afternoon at Amerant Bank Arena.

Tampa Bay Lightning logo

St Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is looking for your vote in the “Innovative Equity Project. There’s a million dollars available to spend on projects like a youth crime prevention program, roof replacement and water assistance. To see the rest of those projects and how to vote, take a look here.

It won’t be long before the weather turns tropical when hurricane season officially begins June 1st. This years first forecast from researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) is very close to what AccuWeather came out with. They say it’s going to be a rough year, maybe record-breaking with 23 named storms and 11 hurricanes with five of those becoming major hurricanes. From our weather partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather, they say it’s the influence of the El Niño pattern transitioning to the La Niña pattern. Make sure to bookmark the Dove Hurricane Guide and have preparations in place.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group