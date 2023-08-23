Cats, Caffeine And Coming Soon

Enjoy a martini with your mutt, caffeine with your cat and what’s on the foodie horizon in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen this week!

-I loved the concept of Mutts and Martinis On Central from the start, and it’s a hit with owners and pets alike. You can stop by at 2900 Central Avenue in St Pete, and definitely follow them on Facebook to check out events and how much fun everyone is having - four legs or two.

-Love your kitty? Cats and Caffeine hasn’t forgotten you, and the new cat and kitten lounge at 4033 Henderson Blvd in Tampa not only offers a respite for you and the cat, it’s also a coffee bar that offers adoptions. Check them out for what you need to know.

Ann Kelly’s Kitchen

-Speaking of caffeine, the Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival should be on your calendar for October 14 from 9 am-3 pm in Brandon at 1310 John Moore Rd. Baristas from all over Tampa Bay, food trucks, good food, and good coffee await.

-There’s also a new place to drop in for a cup in downtown Tampa at the Cass St Coffee Company inside the Floridan Palace Hotel at 905 N. Florida Ave. To go with that, you can indulge in goodies from Local Mini Donut Co.

Mini donuts

-Like shopping the market at night? The Saigon Night Market will be back in September at the England Brothers Park at 5010 81st Ave. N in Pinellas Park. The two-day market is Saturday, the 16th and Sunday the 17th with tickets from $10-15. Check in here for more.

If you have an event that everyone should know about, tell me! Just drop me a line at Ann.kelly@cmg.com and I’ll take it from there.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Slider





©2023 Cox Media Group