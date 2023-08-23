Cats, Caffeine And Coming Soon

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Flourless Chocolate Cake

By Ann Kelly

Enjoy a martini with your mutt, caffeine with your cat and what’s on the foodie horizon in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen this week!

-I loved the concept of Mutts and Martinis On Central from the start, and it’s a hit with owners and pets alike. You can stop by at 2900 Central Avenue in St Pete, and definitely follow them on Facebook to check out events and how much fun everyone is having - four legs or two.

-Love your kitty? Cats and Caffeine hasn’t forgotten you, and the new cat and kitten lounge at 4033 Henderson Blvd in Tampa not only offers a respite for you and the cat, it’s also a coffee bar that offers adoptions. Check them out for what you need to know.

Ann Kelly’s Kitchen

-Speaking of caffeine, the Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival should be on your calendar for October 14 from 9 am-3 pm in Brandon at 1310 John Moore Rd. Baristas from all over Tampa Bay, food trucks, good food, and good coffee await.

-There’s also a new place to drop in for a cup in downtown Tampa at the Cass St Coffee Company inside the Floridan Palace Hotel at 905 N. Florida Ave. To go with that, you can indulge in goodies from Local Mini Donut Co.

Mini donuts

-Like shopping the market at night? The Saigon Night Market will be back in September at the England Brothers Park at 5010 81st Ave. N in Pinellas Park. The two-day market is Saturday, the 16th and Sunday the 17th with tickets from $10-15. Check in here for more.

If you have an event that everyone should know about, tell me! Just drop me a line at Ann.kelly@cmg.com and I’ll take it from there.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Slider


©2023 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!