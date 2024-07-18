Carbonated Eggs?

My personal preference when it comes to eggs are poached. But I see endless “hacks” for lighter, fluffier, scrambled eggs. How about adding seltzer water?

This is one of the few hacks I know works. I’m not talking a lot, maybe a teaspoon or two per egg. A slight suggestion is to stay away from flavored seltzers. Seriously - blueberry eggs? But it’s the carbonation that makes the difference in the texture.

Honestly, I don’t remember the last time I had scrambled eggs. Like I said, poached and on toast works for me. How about you?

