Canned Coffee Recall

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a mandatory recall for Snapchill canned coffee products. The issue is possible botulinum toxin, and that can make your very sick, but that may not happen right away. The symptoms can pop up anywhere from six hours to two weeks after you have it. Click here for a full list of the products part of the recall.

If you have any of the Snapchill, return it for a refund or just throw it away. For more information, you can contact Snapchill by email at compliance@snapchill.com or by phone 920-632-6018 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

