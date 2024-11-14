Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx star in new teaser for 'Back in Action' film

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are Back in Action.

The pair star side by side in a brand-new, action-packed teaser for the new film Back in Action, coming to Netflix in January.

"Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx) find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown," a synopsis for the movie reads.

"You know that I love our life right?" Emily asks Matt in the teaser. "But tonight, something clicked."

She continues, "For the first time in a really long time, I felt alive again."

The brief conversation kicks off a teaser filled with the two fighting opponents, parachuting off a mountain and explaining their complicated past to their children.

"I knew you guys were lying about something but I never thought you were cool enough to be spies," one of their children says, moments before the couple swerves out of a nasty car wreck.

Back in Action marks Diaz's first film since 2014.

Foxx was hospitalized last April during production on Back in Action for an undisclosed "medical complication." He has since made a recovery.

The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix Jan. 17.

