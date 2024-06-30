Bringing The Heat And The Caffeine

Okay, BBQ devotees. Here’s a new one that will not only kickstart your taste buds, it might do the same for your heart. There’s a new sauce available only online from 5-hour ENERGY® Inspired Energizing BBQ Sauce. Since we’re all ready for first up the grills for the biggest day of the year, maybe you do need a little help from our friends at 5-hour ENERGY®.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen 5-hour ENERGY® has cooked up the first-of-its-kind 5-hour ENERGY® Inspired Energizing BBQ Sauce. (Beth Fuller/5-hour ENERGY)

Taste-wise, think mango sweet with the added kick of a shot of 5-hour ENERGY® and you’ll probably recognize their spokesperson from “The Office” and more TV show, Brian Baumgartner. He has a cookbook to go along with this, the new Seriously Good Barbecue Cookbook, that showcases his love for meat, food, and fire.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen with 5 hour ENERGY BBQ Sauce 5-hour ENERGY® is bringing on Brian Baumgartner as the perfect partner to spread the word about 5-hour ENERGY® Inspired Energizing BBQ Sauce. (Hand-out/5-hour ENERGY)

Now here’s the deal. If you want to get this new sauce you’ll have to order online here. But if do get your hands on it, let me know and let’s share the recipes you choose to use it on. Happy 4th!

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

Barbecue is a science, and an art form all in one.” - Ray Lampe

