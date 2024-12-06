Bring On The Weekend

The weather will be delightful for the weekend, and jackets will be a must once the sun goes down. Here’s a few of my favorites from Info To Go!

If you lost your precious collection of holiday decorations, it’s time for a stop at Vintage Marche, for three days for the best in vintage Christmas items down in the Skyway Marina District.

Vintage Marche weekend

For my sister station right across the hall, it’s a big weekend for the 23rd annual 97X Next Big Thing. Nothing could stop this show, not even two hurricanes. Tampa Bay’s alt-rock radio station is bringing its one-day festival back with All-American Rejects as headliner, Sat starting at I pm at the BayCare Sound

NBT - Rhona (Tracy May)

Santa Fest is back on December 7 at Curtis Hixon Park followed by the annual Tampa Tree Lighting. The parade steps off at 1 pm, beginning at Morgan Street and Madison Street. It travels west on Madison Street to Ashley Drive, turns north and ends at Ashley Drive and Cass Street. Best viewing is along Madison Street. The Tampa’s Tree Lighting Ceremony begins at 6 pm.

SantaFest

Snowfest in North Straub Park. There will be toboggan slides, inflatables, crafts and holiday games. Wristbands are $5 and cover all activities, and they are available online or at any city recreation center. Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 400 Bayshore Drive, St. Petersburg.

Two lighted boat parades of note to check into; Tarpon Springs Illuminated Boat Parade Friday night and on Saturday, by the Rotary Club in Riverview by putting on the Alafia Lighted Boat Parade.

Ann-Ventures NUTRL Presents Winter Seltzerland

Keep this on the radar for Friday the 13th! NUTRL Presents, 105.5 The Dove Winter Seltzerland! Come Eat, Drink, Dance and Sleigh! Friday, December 13th at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater. Explore and sample a curated collection of over 80 beverages including refreshing hard seltzers, innovative craft cocktails, ready to drink cocktails and wines. Special guests from Real Housewives, Teresa and Gia Giudice and beats by DJ Ekin. Plus, prizes and surprises! Please Note: You must be 21+ to attend. General Admission Tickets on sale now! Get yours here!

Ann Ventures

©2024 Cox Media Group