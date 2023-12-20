In Brief: 'What We Do in the Shadows' to end with season 6, and more

By George Costantino

A new action-adventure show from Feel Good's Tessa Coates, starring Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham and Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer, has landed at Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The as-yet-untitled show follows Spencer's Debbie, who learns her friend Judith, played by Waddingham, is a highly trained assassin, per the outlet. When a hit goes wrong, the two find themselves trying to solve the mystery of why an enemy wants both of them dead ...

FX's What We Do in the Shadows will end with its upcoming sixth season, according to Variety. The mockumentary series, based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's film of the same name, follows a group of vampires — played by Kayvan NovakNatasia Demetriou, Matt Berry and Mark Proksch — living in the New York City borough of Staten Island. The series has earned 21 Emmy nominations and won Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes in 2022 ...

Netflix has picked up the teen drama My Life with the Walter Boys for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series follows a New York City teen — played by Nikki Rodriguez — who, following the death of her parents, is forced to start a new life in Colorado with her guardian and her 10 kids. It's the #1 English language show on Netflix's 10 TV list, with more than 20 million views since its debut ...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!