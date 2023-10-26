In Brief: Wanda Sykes hitting the road again, and more

David E. Kelley is in talks to co-write a TV adaptation of Rufi Thorpe's upcoming book, Margo's Got Money Troubles, with Nicole Kidman and Elle and Dakota Fanning's production companies attached to executive produce the potential series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The plot follows Margo Millet, the daughter of a Hooters waitress and former pro wrestler who has an affair with her junior college English professor and gets pregnant. Struggling to make ends meet, she turns to OnlyFans and becomes a runaway success, thanks to her father, who imparts wisdom he learned in the wrestling ring...

Veteran stand-up comedian Wanda Sykes will embark on her Please & Thank You comedy tour in 2024 -- her first major tour in six years. The first 29 dates of the tour will begin on March 1 in Concord, New Hampshire, and wrap up June 15 in Kansas City, Missouri, with more dates to be added into the fall. Sykes hasn't done a full-blown tour since the COVID-19 pandemic, but did appear occasionally in clubs and venues post-2020 to hone material for her Emmy-nominated Netflix special, I'm an Entertainer, which debuted in May. Ticket info, as well as the full list of dates can be found at WandaSykes.com...

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph has joined the ensemble cast of the new feature comedy The Fabulous Four, joining Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally, according to Deadline. Ralph replaces Sissy Spacek, who was forced to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. The Fabulous Four follows "three life-long friends -- played by Sarandon, Mullally and Ralph -- who travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn -- portrayed by Midler," per the outlet. The trip will "change all their lives in ways they never expected"...

