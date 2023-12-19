In Brief: 'Rescue Me' actor James McCaffrey dies, America Ferrera honored, and more

Actor James McCaffrey, best known as the voice of Max Payne in the titular video game trilogy and for playing Jimmy Keefe in the FX series Rescue Me, died Sunday, December 17, following a battle with multiple myeloma, according to TMZ. He was 65. McCaffrey's other TV appearances include New York Undercover, Sex and the City, Suits, Blue Bloods, Jessica Jones and the daytime soap As the World Turns. On film, he appeared in The Orphan Killer, Camp Hope and Excuse Me for Living, among others ...

Emmy-winning actress and activist America Ferrera will receive the eighth annual SeeHer Award at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards. The SeeHer Award, per the Critics Choice Association, "honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries." The award will be handed out at the gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will air live on The CW Sunday, January 14 ...

Trolls Band Together will be available on digital platforms to own or rent on December 19. The third installment in the animated Trolls franchise picks up with Poppy and Branch, voiced respectively by Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, attempting to rescue Floyd, played by Troye Sivan, while reuniting Branch's brothers after the boyband phenomenon BroZone was disbanded. Timberlake's former *NSYNC partners provide voices for the members of a Troll boy band called Kismet. To date Trolls Band Together has grossed $88 million domestically and $183 million worldwide ...

