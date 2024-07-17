In Brief: Rebel Wilson's directorial debut gets Toronto Film Fest slot, and more

The world premieres of Ben Stiller's Nutcrackers and Rebel Wilson's The Deb will bookend the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 5 and Sept. 15, respectively, festival organizers have revealed. Nutcrackers "follows strait-laced and work-obsessed Mike -- played by Stiller -- as he is suddenly thrust into being a caregiver for his rambunctious, orphaned nephews," according to TIFF. The Deb, Wilson's directorial debut, is "an original musical comedy about two teenage cousins who dig deep to find self-acceptance and a date to the Debutante Ball in a small country town in Australia."

Apple TV+ is handing out some more Loot. The streaming service announced it has renewed the comedy series starring Maya Rudolph for a third season. Loot centers on Rudolph's billionaire Molly Novack after her husband of 20 years betrays her. With the help of her devoted assistant Nicholas, played by Joel Kim Booster, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez's Sofia, who runs Novack's charity foundation, Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Stephanie Styles also star ...

Variety reports Colin Firth has joined the cast of Young Sherlock, the upcoming Prime Video series. Young Sherlock, per the streaming service, follows 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes -- played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin -- who is "disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever." Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone and Zine Tseng also star ...

