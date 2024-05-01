In Brief: Prime Video gives 'Cross' an early second season renewal, and more

By George Costantino

Ahead of its series debut, Prime Video has already ordered a second season of its detective series Cross, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, based on James Patterson's bestselling books, follows the titular detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross — played by Aldis Hodge — who uses his unique skills to catch killers. A premiere date for Cross has yet to be announced ...

Emily in Paris, the hit Netflix series starring Lily Collins, is headed to Rome to shoot a portion of its upcoming season, the actress shared on Instagram. "When you're the first ones on the dance floor at the Paris wrap party. Next stop: Rome!…," Collins wrote, alongside a photo of her and co-star Ashley Park. Lily followed that up with another image of her posing in front of the Colosseum. Emily in Paris season 4 does not yet have a release date ...

NBC's streaming service, Peacock, will complement the network's coverage of the 2024 Olympics with a humorous take on the games, hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and longtime Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson. The eight-episode series, Olympic Highlights, will air two to three episodes per week, coinciding with the launch of the Paris Olympic Games on July 26. Hart and Thompson act as "one-of-a-kind guides through the Paris Olympics, covering a mix of Olympic-themed in-studio competitions, conversations, and interviews," per the streaming service. The 2024 Olympics run through August 11 ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!