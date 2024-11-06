In brief: Lucy Hale headed for sci-fi thriller 'White Mars' and more

Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale has been tapped to star in the forthcoming sci-fi thriller White Mars, according to Deadline. The film, set in an isolated research facility in Antarctica, follows microbiologist Sammie — played by Hale — who tries to save her fellow crew members from a malevolent entity bent on killing them all, per the outlet ...

Variety reports Daisy Ridley will reunite with her Cleaner director Martin Campbell for the action thriller Dedication. Ridley will play Major Billie Jean Parker, "a decorated Marine Corps commander who is relieved of duty after a high-stakes mission in the Philippines results in civilian casualties, despite capturing anarchist leader Omar Romatas," according to the outlet. She's forced back into action by Romatas' vengeful son, who launches an attack on an event she attends and takes hostages ...

Grown-ish alum Yara Shahidi is in talks to star in the coming-of-age comedy Bloom, along with Sex Education's Kedar Williams-Stirling, Uglies' Keith Powers and Renée Elise Goldsberry, the Tony Award-winning star of Broadway's Hamilton, according to Deadline. The movie centers on "a young and gifted Black artist," played by Williams-Stirling, who moves to Italy on a college scholarship and "forges unexpected friendships and ignites a passionate romance, all within the captivating orbit of a defiant and opulent circle of wealthy young Black adults deemed 'The Casa Rosa Kids,'" per the entertainment website ...

