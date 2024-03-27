In Brief: Julia Roberts signs up for thriller 'After the Hunt', and more

By George Costantino

Julia Roberts is teaming up with Call Me by Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino for the Amazon MGM thriller After the Hunt, Variety reports. Roberts, per the studio, stars as a college professor who, "finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues," and, "a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light." Additional cast members will be announced at a later date ...

The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss and Scandal's Kerry Washington have been tapped to star in a TV adaptation of the Araminta Hall novel Imperfect Women, which has gotten a straight-to-series order from Apple TV+. The psychological thriller is described as. "a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time" ...

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have set an August 1, 2025, release date for the sequel to the animated 2022 hit The Bad Guys, according to Deadline. The Bad Guys 2 reteams Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos and Awkwafina as, "the crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws who are struggling to find trust and acceptance in their newly minted lives as Good Guys," only to be, "pulled out of retirement and forced to do 'one last job' by an all-female squad of criminals," the outlet reports ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!