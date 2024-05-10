In Brief: John Malkovich joins 'Fantastic Four', and more

The New Look star John Malkovich is headed for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, landing a role in The Fantastic Four, according to Deadline. He joins Pedro Pascal, who plays Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing and Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, a version of the iconic Silver Surfer. Ralph Ineson has also been announced as Galactus. Malkovich's role, like that of recent addition Paul Walter Hauser, has not been revealed ...

Variety reports Sebastian Stan and Lily James, who last appeared together in the Hulu docuseries Pam & Tommy, are set to reunite for the horror thriller Let the Evil Go West. The movie, per the outlet, follows "a railroad worker [who] stumbles upon a fortune under deeply disturbing circumstances. As horrifying visions and manifestations drive him toward madness, his wife becomes convinced that an evil presence has attached itself to their family" ...

It's official — Law & Order: Organized Crime will be moving to Peacock for its upcoming fifth season. The series, starring Christopher Meloni, follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they take on New York City's most vicious and violent criminal syndicates. The season 4 finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime will air on NBC on May 16 and stream the next day on Peacock ...

