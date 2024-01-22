In Brief: HBO's 'The Flight Attendant' won't take off for season 3, and more

By George Costantino

Max has grounded The Flight Attendant after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources tell the outlet the streaming service was considering a third season, but series star and executive producer Kaley Cuoco decided against returning to the role. The series, which centered on Cuoco's character Cassie, an alcoholic flight attendant drawn into a world of espionage, earned two Emmy nominations for Cuoco, as well as a best comedy nom ...

David Gail, the actor best known for playing Dr. Joe Scanlon on the daytime soap Port Charles and his recurring role as Brenda Walsh's fiancé on Beverly Hills, 90210, has died, his sister, Katie Colmenares, revealed Saturday, January 20, on Instagram. He was 58. A cause of death was not revealed. Gail's other credits include the TV shows Growing Pains, Doogie Hoswer, M.D., Murder, She Wrote and Matlock ...

Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender are attached to star in the spy thriller Black Bag, from Steven Soderbergh, who's also attached to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Neither Blanchett and Fassbender's roles, nor a plot have not been revealed. The feature project is currently seeking finance and distribution deals from studios and streaming services ...

