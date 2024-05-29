In Brief: 'Godfather' producer Al Ruddy dead, and more

Al Ruddy, the Oscar-winning producer of The Godfather and Million Dollar Baby, died Saturday following a brief illness, his daughter, Alexandra Ruddy, confirmed on Instagram. He was 94. Ruddy's other notable films included The Cannonball Run, The Longest Yard and Matilda. He also co-created the TV series Hogan's Heroes and Walker, Texas Ranger. Among the actors reacting to the news of Ruddy's death was Godfather star Al Pacino, who said in a statement, "Al Ruddy was absolutely beautiful to me the whole time on The Godfather; even when they didn't want me, he wanted me. He gave me the gift of encouragement when I needed it most and I'll never forget it." Miles Teller, who played Ruddy in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, called it "an honor," adding, "Al lived a life most could only dream of and all would envy" ...

Ted Lasso is coming to Blu-ray and DVD July 30. All 34 episodes of the hit Apple TV+ series, co-created by and starring Jason Sudeikis, will be available in a special box set that also includes a limited-edition, double-sided "Believe" poster, while supplies last. The series won 13 Emmy Awards during its three-season run, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress wins for writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and co-star Hannah Waddingham, respectively ...

Add Ripley star Andrew Scott to the growing cast of Netflix's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Variety reports that Scott will join Challengers actor Josh O'Connor, Priscilla's Cailee Spaeny and Daniel Craig, who'll reprise his role as Benoit Blanc. Rian Johnson is also returning to write, produce and direct the film, the third Knives Out whodunnit. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is slated for a 2025 release ...

