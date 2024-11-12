In brief: Disney+ unveils 'What If ... ?' season 3 trailer and more

Marvel has released the trailer for the third and final season of its acclaimed animated series What If ...? Guided by The Watcher, voiced by Jeffrey Wright, the series features a voice cast that includes a host of stars reprising their iconic Marvel characters, who "make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU," per Disney+. What If ...? season 3 launches Dec. 22. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News ...

Netflix has announced that America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will return for season 2 sometime in 2025. The high-kicking ladies shared the news in a video released on Nov. 11 as only they can — with a cheer. Season 2 "will chronicle the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from nerve-wracking auditions and grueling training camp all the way through the high-energy NFL 2024–25 season," per the streaming service ...

TV Line reports that NCIS: Sydney, which was renewed for a second season in March, will take over CBS' 8 p.m. Friday time slot after Blue Bloods comes to an end around mid-December. That means the second season of NCIS: Sydney won't debut until early 2025 at the earliest. The Australian procedural follows "a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) ... grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet," according to CBS ...

