In Brief: Apple TV+ renews new sci-fi show 'Silo', and more

Apple TV+ announced on Friday that the sci-fi thriller series, Silo, currently in its first season, has already gotten the go-ahead for a season 2. Silo, per the streamer, follows "the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences." Rebecca Ferguson executive produces and stars in the series, along with Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins. Silo's eighth episode of launches Friday, June 16 on Apple TV+...

Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett are teaming up for the film Is This Thing On?, in which both are set to co-star and Cooper to direct, according to Deadline. The film is still in the early stages, with Arnett and Mark Chappell, turning in a rough draft of the script before the writers strike. Cooper's also expected to pitch in as soon as the strike ends...

Hulu's Reservation Dogs is coming to FX, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season 1 of the comedy series will air two episodes Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT for four weeks starting June 26 and finishing a couple of weeks ahead of the show's August 2 third season premiere on Hulu. The series, which stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor, follows four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation...

Deadline reports the CW's Superman & Lois is returning for a 10-episode fourth season, but seven of its series regulars -- including Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck and Sofia Hasmik -- won't be, as a result of budget cuts. The hope, per the outlet, is that they'll all reprise their roles on a guest star or recurring basis. Returning for season 4 are Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular characters, Michael Bishop and Alex Garfin as their children and Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor...

