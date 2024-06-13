Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton step out for season 3 part 2 premiere

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton were all smiles as they showed off their dramatic fashion looks at the Bridgerton season three, part two premiere in London on Wednesday.

The stars, who respectively play Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton on the hit show, held hands as they posed for photos on the carpet and also reunited with their fellow Bridgerton co-stars, including Golda Rosheuvel, Simone Ashley and more.

Good Morning America caught up with Coughlan and Newton on the carpet where they talked about their favorite Bridgerton memes and more ahead of the release of the show's second part of season three.

"It's overwhelming," Newton said about the response the new season has received from audiences. "It's kind of hard to come to terms with the scale here in London where we live. It's wild."

The actor also shared how he can't wait for fans to see the rest of season three.

"I can't wait," he said. "Tomorrow's gonna be such a good day because we've sat on these secrets for so long. So to be able to just talk about it openly is gonna be amazing."

Season three explores the friends-to-lovers romance between Penelope and Colin. Fans of the show were first introduced to Penelope and Colin's friendship -- and Penelope's one-sided attraction -- in previous seasons of the hit series by Shonda Rhimes, which is based on Julia Quinn's popular novels.

