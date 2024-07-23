Brendan Fraser will play Dwight D. Eisenhower in upcoming film about D-Day

Brendan Fraser has found his next big movie role.

The Oscar winner will play Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower in the upcoming film Pressure, Deadline reports. The ticking-clock drama will follow the events of D-Day, with Fraser acting as the army general who went on to become the 34th president of the United States.

Alongside Fraser in the film is Andrew Scott, who was previously cast to star as Britain's Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg.

Anthony Maras is set to direct Pressure, which follows the true story of Stagg informing Eisenhower of the weather conditions that would either make or break the Normandy invasion during World War II.

“In the 72 hours leading up to D-Day, all the pieces are in place except for one key element — the British weather. Britain’s Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg is called upon to deliver the most consequential forecast in history, locking him into a tense standoff with the entire Allied leadership," the film's official synopsis reads.

