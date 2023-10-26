No one is thrilled about Halloween landing on a Tuesday night, but are we waiting until then to trick or treat? That would be no! Most big events are happening this weekend so let’s take a look at a few.

The theme parks continue their over-the-top scary fun with Busch Gardens Spooktacular; Universal Orlando has Halloween Horror Nights; and locally ZooTampa has Creatures of the Night on select nights, and at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium it’s the Halloween Spooktacular.

Halloween Horror Nights Here are some more photos from Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.

-St Pete is closing two miles of Central Avenue on Sunday for family-friendly fun that includes the new four-block Voodoo Vendor Village. It’s free and runs from noon-5 pm.

-Sparkman Wharf turns in the Haunted Wharf Friday through Sunday from 5:30 - 10 pm this weekend. It’s another freebie that’s fun for the whole family.

-Here’s one new to me, but I here it’s pretty good, and a creation of St. Petersburg’s TASCO teen program. The Field of Screams is appropriately set in the woods of the Pinellas Pioneer Settlement. This is NOT for the younger kids, but the big ones should love it. Tickets are $10-$15 and it’s open from 7 pm -midnight Oct. 27 through the 29, and again on Oct. 31 at 2900 31st St. S., St. Petersburg.

-The Tampa Riverwalk also gets in on the spooky action with the Riverwalk Trick-or-Treat on Saturday with plenty of sugar at more than 50 treat stations along the Riverwalk. The walk will take you from Water Works Park to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. No charge at all from 4-7 pm. Saturday.

The mazes are still ready for the kids to run off some of that energy, too!

-Corky’s Corn Maze is at a new location at Keel Farms, and this one is free. Check their site for operating hours, what the kids can enjoy on this four acre location!

-The Fox Squirrel Corn Maze is opening this weekend, also in Plant City and runs through Nov 5th. The kids under 3 get in free, otherwise it’s a $12 ticket price.

-Sweetfields Farm Fall Corn Maze is one of my personal favorites. It’s a nice ride to the farm at 17250 Benes Roush Road, Masaryktown. You can buy tickets in advance on their site.

-The Fun4TampaKids site also has more suggestions for mazes, festivals and more.

Let’s also make sure to make sure our pets are safe and don’t get into treats that can be toxic. I have a few suggestions from the Suncoast Animal League.

Ann-Ventures Halloween pet safety from the Suncoast Animal League

I’ll bet you’re also ready for plenty of trunk or treats, and I would love to share those images of you and the kids. Tag me @1055thedove or email at Kelly, Ann (CMG-Tampa) <Ann.Kelly@cmg.com>. Happy Halloween, and be safe out there.

