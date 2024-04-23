'Blink Twice' trailer: Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut starring fiancé Channing Tatum is here

The trailer for Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice, has arrived.

The coming attraction opens with Kravitz's fiancé, Channing Tatum, who plays tech billionaire Slater King.

He meets cocktail waitress Frida, played by Naomi Ackie, at what appears to be a fundraising gala, and invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island.

Things take a turn when all of Slater's guests drop their cellphones in a bag and suspicious events happen, like when a knife belonging to one of the guests goes missing.

Later on in the trailer, a clip shows Ackie discovering the missing knife after it slips out from behind a bathroom mirror.

"Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone's having a great time," according to a synopsis for the film. "No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality."

"There is something wrong with this place," the synopsis continues. "She'll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive."

The film also stars Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat.

Blink Twice will hit theaters on August 23.

