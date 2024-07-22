Blake Lively supports hubby Ryan Reynolds with 'Deadpool' post

Blake Lively is clearly Deadpool's #1 fan. Sure, it helps that she's married to Ryan Reynolds, the actor portraying the iconic "merc with a mouth," but her fandom goes way deeper.

The Gossip Girl alumna shared a post to Instagram on Monday in which she gushes about the forthcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film while simultaneously noting that her new movie, It Ends With Us, comes out in a few short weeks.

"Brb I'm buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds," she wrote.

"My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks," she continued, explaining that she couldn't pass up a chance to note all her "middle school obsessions" that have made it into the Deadpool films.

"MY WORD… it's hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we've influenced @deadpoolmovie," she wrote. "I've never been more proud. And I've given birth 4 times," she added with a laughing emoji and two hearts matching Deadpool and Wolverine's respective red and yellow suits.

Lively also shared a photo of her kissing Reynolds — fully in his scarred Wade Wilson facial makeup — as well as a video of her showing how she has influenced many of the movie series' references.

"Tell me Deadpool's married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me," she says in an accompanying video.

The clip goes on to show Deadpool making references to Harry Potter, Frozen, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, My Little Pony, Judy Blume and needle drops for Avril Lavigne, Celine Dion and *NSYNC.

"I have never felt more seen," Lively said at the end of the video.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26 from Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News' parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.