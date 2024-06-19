Today is Juneteenth, the day that marks the end of slavery. It also marks the beginning for the new Black History Museum, to be built at the historic St. James Church at 1202 North Governor Street in Tampa.

Ann-Ventures The historic St James Church, new home of the Black History Museum. Photo courtesy Tampa Bay History Center

This is a joint project with Tampa Bay History Center and the Tampa Housing Authority, and will become a part of what is known at the Scrub neighborhood. Fred Hearns, curator of Black History at the Tampa Bay History Center noted the rich history of the area where former slaves settled after their emancipation in 1864, and where notable black artists like Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald and Etta James performed. Charles even made his first recording there in the 40′s.

Follow the progress of the Black History Museum, events and volunteer opportunities here.

