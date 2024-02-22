Billy Joel, Hockey Pucks, Cubans and Localtopia

The biggies this weekend? Oh, a little show with Billy Joel and Sting at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The weather looks good, the place will be rocking, and I’ll be checkout your pics on social. Tag us at @1055thedove on Facebook and Instagram. If you love the Piano Man on vinyl, click here to enter and win other goodies like concert tickets and more!

But before Billy, it’s the “Bazzar” world of Cirque du Soleil under the big tents at Tropicana Field in St Pete. The show opens today (Feb 22nd) and runs through March 24th. Need tickets? Go here.

How about a Saturday afternoon on the lawn at Sparkman Wharf for a Tampa Bay Lightning Watch Party? Join in the fun starting at 1 pm, with a puck drop at 2 pm. Bring the chair and blanket, the Bud Light will be waiting for you.

It’s all things local this weekend with Localtopia in Williams Park in St Pete. Hey, you have time to party with the Lighting and support local businesses. This event starts at 10 and runs through 5 pm with Williams Park at the center of the action. Here’s what you need to know when you go.

Also on the radar - The Florida Strawberry Festival! I’ll be at the media party Saturday night, so I’ll make sure to taste-test as much as possible. The Festival opens February 29th and runs through March 10th at the fairgrounds in Plant City.

Saturday is also Fiesta Day in Ybor City. It’s the place to be for more than the best Cubans, it’s a chance to check all things Ybor from 11 am to 5 pm along 7th Avenue. It’s all about celebrating what makes Ybor City the unique city it is, so take some time to enjoy what’s going to be a beautiful day.

And if you are heading anywhere near downtown Tampa this weekend, watch for the detours and delays created by the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race. The event is Saturday and Sunday with headquarters at the Tampa Convention Center. Check the maps and details before you go.

And if you are heading anywhere near downtown Tampa this weekend, watch for the detours and delays created by the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race.

