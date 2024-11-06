Bill Burr drops some serious political tea in promo for first post-election 'Saturday Night Live'

Bill Burr will host Saturday Night Live this weekend, and while it is his second time hosting, it's the first show after the 2024 election.

To that end, the stand-up superstar and Old Dads actor/director spilled a little political tea with cast member Marcello Hernández -- or, at least he tried to -- during a new promo video.

The sketch was obviously shot before the election results were in, so to cover for that, every time the pair mentioned who won the election in the past tense, a custodian drowns them out with a vacuum cleaner.

Further, Burr also let slip, "I was randomly in a steam room with Giuliani," referring to the former New York City Mayor-turned adviser to former President -- and now president-elect Trump. "He told me who actually killed Epstein. He said it was -- " but again, the vacuum drones on.

For his part, a shocked Hernández offered whom his Pentagon-connected cousin reportedly floated as a suspect. However, once again, the name is protected by the noise.

The pair also started talking about drugs Burr could use to take the edge off his nervousness, but this time Saturday Night Live's house band saxophonist Lenny Pickett lets fly, and we can't hear what they're saying.

The musical guest this will be Mk.gee, making his first SNL appearance.

