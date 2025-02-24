Big Week For Big Events

There are concerts, a catfish tank, fun things to check out, and of course, tons of strawberries! We’ve got tickets to give away to the festival, so keep listening, and checking back here for your chances to win tickets to the Poteet Strawberry Festival!
Hillsborough River State Park will reopen today, Trail access is limited, some buildings are not usable, amenities are limited, pool is still closed. Please be patient with the wonderful park staff, resident volunteers, CSO Members, contractors and anyone else who has or is helping with the park getting back to normal. For additional information on state parks, please check here.

There's plenty of places in Anastasia State Park to take a break from the heat.

Getting some shade (Florida State Parks)

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2025 races are being held on Friday through Sunday. A 5K race and a party in the park will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025. If you can’t make it down to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, FOX 13 will broadcast it, beginning at noon on Sunday, March 2.

St Pete Grand Prix Track

Other openings include the north end beach on Honeymoon Island, and Fort De Soto Park’s North Beach reopened on Monday after parts of the park have been closed for months following last year’s back-to-back hurricanes.

