Big St Pete Pride Weekend

This is THE big weekend for St Pete Pride, and we have all the details from Nicole Berman, Executive Director and Tiffany Freisberg, President of St Pete Pride in Ann-Ventures, along with the complete schedule in the Dove Events Guide. Idina Menzel at Jannus Live kicks things off Friday with Tony Award Winner Idina Menzel, presented by the Aids Health Foundation. Idina has a special show just for us with plenty of local talent along for the show, which is for 18+ only. Here’s where to get tickets if any are still available.

St Pete Pride Idina Menzel

Saturday, the fun continues with Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in Vinoy and Straub Parks in at 2pm on both sides of the parade route! In North Straub Park, enjoy a variety of local vendors, food trucks, DJ, and the beer garden! Vinoy Park will be the site of this year’s main entertainment stage, VIP cabanas, and more! The Festival Parade that will take a route from Albert Whitted Park to Vinoy Park along Bayshore Drive. The schedule has the TransMarch Step Off at Vinoy Park 5:30 PM, and Parade Step Off at Albert Whitted Park at 6pm.

St Pete Pride Grand Central Street Fair

The day’s events will run from 2-10 pm, but there’s more on Sunday with the Grand Central Street Fair. It’s a free event, but every contribution counts toward strengthening St. Petersburg’s legacy of love and supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. This is why the parade is free and accessible to everyone.

This is also the final weekend for Tampa Bay Restaurant Week. The impressive list of participating restaurants in on that link, along with the special deals to indulge in.

Have a gloriously proud weekend!

Ann-Ventures





