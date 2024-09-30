Bath & Body Works collabs with 'Emily In Paris' for a themed collection

Viewers of Netflix's Emily In Paris will have a new way to celebrate their fandom: a new collaboration with Bath & Body Works.

The limited-edition Bath & Body Works x Emily In Paris collection kicks off in November, with "50 très chic products designed to captivate fans’ senses and transport them directly into the vibrant and stylish world of Emily Cooper," according to the ad copy.

The collection, which includes everything from lipstick to body spray to candles to hand sanitizer, "embodies Parisian charm, and marries fragrance with fashion."

Four scents drive home the collab: Champagne in Paris, "featuring notes of champagne spritz, elderberry fizz and lily of the valley"; Lavender Luxe, "inspired by the iconic lavender fields from season three ... with notes of Lavande de Provence, flirtatious jasmine and vanilla crush"; Macaron Cloud, which "features notes of macaron delight, Parisian spun sugar and pink berries and brings to life the essence of a French patisserie"; and Paris Amour, a 2011 favorite, which is being brought back and rebranded to tie into the series.

