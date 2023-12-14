Barbra Streisand to receive SAG Life Achievement Award

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation

By Andrea Dresdale

Barbra Streisand has seemingly won every award you could win — she's even an EGOT winner — but in February she'll receive an honor that has so far eluded her.

At the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the legendary entertainer will receive the organization's highest honor: the SAG Life Achievement Award, given to "a well-established performer who has contributed to improving the image of the acting profession and has a history of active involvement in humanitarian and public service endeavors."

She'll be presented with the honor when the awards stream live on Netflix February 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Among Streisand's achievements are winning two Oscars, 10 Grammys, five Emmys, three Peabody Awards and a Tony. She recently made headlines with the release of her memoir, My Name Is Barbra. She's well known for her philanthropy and recently endowed the Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA.

In a statement, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, "Barbra Streisand is an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry ... she is a colossal icon with a relentless work ethic, evolving with each stage of her remarkable journey."

Barbra said, "Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen. The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

