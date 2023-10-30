'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig reports how Sylvester Stallone's fur inspired Ryan Gosling's Ken

Greta Gerwig has revealed that another one-name icon, Rocky, inspired her hit Barbie.

At a special screening of her blockbuster at the DGA Theater Complex in West Hollywood, Gerwig spilled that Ryan Gosling took the fashion inspo for his Ken — specifically his famous shirt-free faux fur look — from Sylvester Stallone.

"Ryan Gosling also loves Sylvester Stallone," Gerwig said, according to People. "We had so long to think about it and talk about it, and he and I really did. His faux mink came from Sylvester Stallone's amazing outfits."

Stallone rocked white fur coats in the 1970s and 1980s during the height of his Rocky heyday.

Gerwig continued, "When I think of adorned men, I think he's probably the best one. And I feel like Ken was nothing if not a man in search of adornment. "

She added of collaborating with Gosling, "So that was a really key moment where we were like ... it's Sly. And we talked about specific moments we really loved in his films."

Apparently, Stallone got in touch with the filmmaker after the movie premiered. "He was into it, which I was very honored," Gerwig beamed.

