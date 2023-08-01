Back To School, And We’re A Little Bit Country

Like the rest of you, we start our weekend early here on The Dove! This Thursday Kristy Knight will be at the Tampa Bay School Supply Drive at the Achieva Credit Union in Palm Harbor from 3-7 pm. You remember those first cool days of school, and having everything you need to start a new year is essential. All we’re asking is for you to drop by with supplies for the kids and their teachers. Oh, and you don’t have to wait until Thursday - any Achieva Credit Union will happily take them right now.

Achieva Back to School Drive

You’ll also still save on those supplies. There’s a second tax-free shopping holiday underway through Sunday, August 6th. School supplies that run $50 or less, shoes and clothing $100 or less or more are on the list, along with much more that you can check here. Check the links below for your county school system and take a minute to log on to Amazon or their personal pages to send supplies right to them. Learning is a great Ann-Venture, and let’s keep the supply love going!

-Hillsborough County https://bit.ly/3Y0tDDV

-Pinellas County https://bit.ly/44JnYnO

-Pasco County https://bit.ly/3rsRujn

-Polk County https://bit.ly/3XWpIbi

-Hernando County https://bit.ly/46Rht4l

-Manatee County https://bit.ly/457RqV5

-Sarasota County https://bit.ly/3DgPuO3

Back to School Sales Tax Holiday 2023 Stock up while supplies are tax-free!

Then Friday, we kick off the weekend with The Dove’s Summer Lovin’ Weekend! Think of those summer nights when you met your first love, forgot what time curfew was, and bribed the babysitter to stay longer so you could enjoy more of those endless summer nights. It’s all your favorite love songs, memories and more kicking of at 5 pm.

The Dove Summer Lovin' Weekend

Saturday it’s the day to grab the boots, the Daisy Dukes and join the Dove for the Bud Light Ultimate Country Music Tailgate. It’s an incredible opportunity to hear live music from The Warren Brothers, songwriters for Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton and more! Plus, Aaron Barker, songwriter of nine George Strait songs! we’lll be tailgating in style right across the street with complimentary Bud Light and BBQ from The Brisket Shoppe!

WDUV Events Country Music Tailgate

Don’t forget about our Pet of the Week waiting for that furever home at Pinellas County Animal Services. There are many pets waiting, and since it’s kitten season, a LOT are waiting. Come over and fall in love with a new family member at Pinellas County Animal Services at 12450 Ulmerton Rd in Largo, and log on to PinellasCounty.org/AnimalServices. You can also find them on Facebook @PinellasCountyAnimalServices. The shelter is open from 9 AM - 6 PM Monday- Friday and 9 AM - 1 PM on Saturdays. All pets come vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped.

abby pet of the week

Summer nights, summer markets and more in Ann-Ventures! Send your event information directly to me at ann.kelly@cmg.com.

Pets Of The Week And Thrifty Shopping

