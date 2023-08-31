'Bachelor' alum Matt James reacts to his mom competing on 'The Golden Bachelor'

ABC/Christopher Willard - ABC

By George Costantino

ABC revealed the 22 women who will vie for Gerry Turner's heart on The Golden Bachelor, and one of them should be familiar to Bachelor Nation -- it's Bachelor alum Matt James' mother Patty James.

Matt showed his support for Patty by posting her headshot on his Instagram Story with the caption, "i ccc uuu mama," followed by a flaming heart emoji.

Earlier, Patty responded to the announcement on her Instagram, describing her upcoming journey to love, "sooo exciting."

Matt who starred in season 25 of The Bachelor, replied in the comments with three flaming heart emojis, while his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell, who he met on the show, added, "She's ready to find love."

Patty, a 70-year-old real estate agent, has been single for almost 30 years. She was previously married to Manny James, Matt and his brother, John's, dad. She and Manny split when their sons were little, and Patty continued as a single mom. She's "hoping to meet a kind, funny, smart and confident man for herself," according to her Bachelorette bio.

"I want to meet someone who loves and cherishes me that I can live out my golden years with," she says.

The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8/7 p.m. central on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

