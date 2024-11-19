Baby Steps

Call it a small victory, but a big one for any business just trying to stay alive on Corey Ave. I love the Sunday Morning Market, then checking out my favorite stores when they open. Of course it’s always brunch first and my favorite spot remains closed but Cafe Soliel is hard at work and I’ll let you know when you can score some of their yummy bakery!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen This will warm you up - lobster bisque from Cafe Soleil! Thank you for the use of your Facebook photo

But most stores remain closed due to the flooding after the recent hurricanes. You can look in the windows and see the drywall cut away, floors taken up and workers doing their best to bring them back open as soon as possible. But the ones that are able are setting up tables and tents outside their stores on market day and it’s another great chance to spend some local dollars in time for the holidays.

I did notice some of the restaurants and bars open and was glad to see that. Now let’s work on everyone else! Shop small and let’s bring Tampa Bay back!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen





©2024 Cox Media Group