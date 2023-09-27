Audiobook about the making of 'Airplane!' to feature Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Hader and more

L-R - Co-stars Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Robert Hays in 2013 - Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

By Stephen Iervolino

Surely You Can't Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane! will be released on October 3, but the audio version of the behind-the-scenes book has lined up some impressive comedic talent.

The 1980 comedy from siblings David and Jerry Zucker and Jim Abrahams was made for just $3.5 million, but it went on to gross more than $170 million.

And by the look of its audiobook cast, it inspired a host of very funny people: Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel and Barry Emmy winner Bill Hader are among the voices that will be heard sharing their thoughts about the influential movie, Deadline reports.

Also included will be "Weird Al" Yankovic, Saturday Night Live alumna Molly Shannon, comedian and actor Patton Oswalt and actor Beau Bridges, among many others.

Former Airplane! leads Bob Hays and Julie Hagerty are on board, as well.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!