Art imitating life: Survey shows 84% of Americans want more shows depicting work-life balance

When it comes to watching TV, a majority of Americans want to see characters with the same issues they face on the daily.

According to survey data from MarketCast quoted by Variety, 84% of respondents say they want to watch shows that accurately portray the struggles of work-life balance and everyday family issues.

MarketCast analyzed conversations TV viewers were having on X, formerly Twitter, and noticed they really respond when "themes of work, family, parenting and caregiving" were represented onscreen.

On those topics, ABC's Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy and The Conners got the thumbs up from viewers. Also singled out were the Netflix dramas Virgin River and Maid, as well as FX's Fleishman is in Trouble and Issa Rae's acclaimed HBO show Insecure.

The progressive think tank New America commissioned the study, and the organization's senior fellow for gender equity, paid leave and care policy and strategy Vicki Shabo said the results are encouraging.

Shabo said the findings can be a "catalyst for policy and culture changes in the U.S." by underlying the importance of "greater access to paid family and medical leave, affordable and available child and elder care, and pay equity for women, BIPOC communities, LGBTQ folks and people with disabilities."

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

