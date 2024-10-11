"Art the Clown ruins Christmas": Director Damien Leone talks just-opened 'Terrifier 3'

The third film in the growing Terrifier slasher series is now in theaters.

The franchise that centers on masked killer Art the Clown had humble beginnings: its 2018 original was made for $34,000, but went on to earn 10 times that.

Director Damien Leone tells ABC Audio he hoped to raise $50,000 for a sequel, and fans on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo ponied up a quarter of a million dollars instead. The 2022 film was a smash, making nearly $16 million.

"Every time I make something new with this character, the fan base grows just a little more," Leone tells ABC Audio. "And we were always surprised with just how much it has grown."

"This time," Leone adds with a laugh, "Art the Clown ruins Christmas."

The lifelong horror fan explains he has always loved the "Christmas-horror subgenre," adding, "To me, there's nothing creepier and cozier than a maniac dressed as Santa Claus trying to break into your house on Christmas and chop you up with an ax."

Admitting the evil Santa Claus "trope has been done a million times," the filmmaker adds, "now that I could put Art the Clown in a maniac Santa Claus getup, it makes the 'maniac Santa Claus' fresh, and it makes Art the Clown fresh."

Leone notes, "I always say, as extreme as these movies are and as violent as they are, we always remind the audience, especially with this character, that this should be a fun experience. ... It's a fun roller-coaster ride that you shouldn't take too seriously."

Again starring David Howard Thornton as Art, Terrifier 3 also stars Lauren LaVera, Chris Jericho and The Lost Boys vet Jason Patric.

