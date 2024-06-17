Armie Hammer says he's "grateful" for personal fallout after sex assault allegations

By Stephen Iervolino

In a new interview on his friend Tyler Ramsey's Painful Lessons podcast, Armie Hammer opened up about his life after sex assault allegations and accusations of cannibal fantasies took a "neutron bomb" to his life and career in 2021.

Perhaps surprisingly, he says from the depths and a "half-a**ed suicide attempt" after the accusations surfaced, he is "now at a place in my life where I'm grateful for every single bit of it."

"It was awful," he said of the "initial chaos" of the accusations. "And I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy. But for the people in my life that I truly love, I hope some version, preferably smaller than what I went through, would happen to them as well so that they could learn everything that I have learned."

Hammer explained, "Because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me, I didn't feel good. I never felt satisfied. I never had enough."

The Social Network star continued, "I never was in a place where I was happy with myself where I had self-esteem. I never knew how to give myself love [or] self-validation but I had this job where I was able to get it from so many people that I never had to learn how to give it to myself."

A series of accusers came forward in 2021 — some producing graphic DMs purportedly from the star in which he allegedly expressed fantasies about cannibalism. He vigorously denied them at the time and checked into a recovery program.

To the podcast, Hammer said, "People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. ... What?! You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people!"

Hammer also said "there will be a time" when he tells his side of the story.

