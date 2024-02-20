'Aquaman' sequel set to dive onto Max February 27

Warber Bros. Pictures (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will dive onto streaming for Max subscribers on Tuesday, February 27.

The sequel to the highest-grossing DC Comics-based film of all time had a higher audience score on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes than its 2018 predecessor, but it fell flat with critics and ended its box office run with over $433 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

By comparison, the original Aquaman made more than $1.1 billion.

The James Wan-directed sequel has Jason Momoa's King of Atlantis teaming up with brother and former enemy Orm (Patrick Wilson) to stop Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta from destroying their bloodline — and the world — with the help of a fearsome new weapon.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

