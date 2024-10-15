Apple TV+ renews 'Slow Horses' for sixth season

Apple TV+ is running full speed ahead on Slow Horses: The Emmy-winning spy drama has been renewed for a sixth season.

The show that stars Gary Oldman as the leader of a group of dysfunctional British spies — unaffectionately known as the Slow Horses — just had its fourth season premiere on Sept. 4. It was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year.

"Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I'm delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure," said Apple TV+'s Jay Hunt.

Season six is adapted from Joe Country and Slough House, respectively the sixth and seventh novels in Mick Herron's "Slough House" book series.

All four seasons of Slow Horses hold a perfect 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, the streamer points out.

The six-episode sixth season will see "the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge," Apple teases.

