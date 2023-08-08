Apple TV+ drops creepy trailer for LaKeith Stanfield's upcoming series 'The Changeling'

Apple TV+

By Stephen Iervolino

On Tuesday, August 8, Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for the creepy upcoming thriller series The Changeling, starring and executive produced by Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield.

Based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, the streamer describes the series as a "a fairytale for grown-ups ... A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed."

The trailer shows Stanfield falling for a woman whose fate is tied to a tiny red string a witch knotted around her wrist near a mysterious lagoon.

Cut the string and her three wishes will be granted, it is explained — however, what results is anything but dream-like: portals are opened up into the Big Apple, and Stanfield's character soon finds himself in a living nightmare.

The show, which also stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter and Samuel T. Herring, among others, debuts September 8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!